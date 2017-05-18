YouTube launches Best.Cover.Ever talent contest

From left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys perform during 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango at the StubHub Center on May 13 in Carson, Calif. Best.Cover.Ever is a new, exclusively YouTube-based talent competition developed with Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.