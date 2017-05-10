Your Old Droog & Wiki playing $3 BK s...

Your Old Droog & Wiki playing $3 BK show with Jay IDK & Nasty Nigel

Read more: Brooklynvegan

The next BrooklynVegan-curated Red Bull Sound Select show in Brooklyn happens at Knitting Factory on Wednesday, June 21 . Co-headlining this one are New York rappers Your Old Droog and Wiki , who will be playing a collaborative set in addition to individual solo sets.

Chicago, IL

