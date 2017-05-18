Watch the Graphic New Animated Video ...

Watch the Graphic New Animated Video for Body Count's "The Ski Mask Way"

Ice-T 's legendary rap-rock unit Body Count released their sixth album, Bloodlust , in March, but they've just released an elaborate new clip for a ferocious single from the record, "The Ski Mask Way." Ice spits defiant bars about plundering while the animated visual, which boasts an explicit Grand Theft Auto influence, follows a central ski-mask-clad protagonist as he traces notorious crooks and rich people's movements on social media and then robs/murders them.

