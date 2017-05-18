Watch the Graphic New Animated Video for Body Count's "The Ski Mask Way"
Ice-T 's legendary rap-rock unit Body Count released their sixth album, Bloodlust , in March, but they've just released an elaborate new clip for a ferocious single from the record, "The Ski Mask Way." Ice spits defiant bars about plundering while the animated visual, which boasts an explicit Grand Theft Auto influence, follows a central ski-mask-clad protagonist as he traces notorious crooks and rich people's movements on social media and then robs/murders them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|12 hr
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC