Was CNN right to show video of Syrian...

Was CNN right to show video of Syrian nerve gas attack?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Poynter Online

Doomed children gasp their last breaths in the back of a truck filled with lifeless bodies that could have been their playmates hours ago. Volunteers sprint back and forth Read More In this picture taken, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, Syrian Civil Defense workers take out a boy, alive, from the rubble, in rebel-held eastern Aleppo, Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Poynter Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
check me out! hot freestyles! Mon Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 21 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr '17 Prove it 11
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC