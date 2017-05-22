Verdict Is In On Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre & Suge Knight's "Ain't No Fun" Lawsuit

In a case filed in August 2016, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Suge Knight were being sued by two anonymous Los Angeles rappers over the hook for Snoop's 1993 hit, "Ain't No Fun ," which appeared on the infamous Doggystyle record. However, it looks like a judge has just dismissed the case, according to TMZ.

