Usa Network Announces Series Pickup for Unsolved: the Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

USA Network today announced a pickup for the anthology series UNSOLVED: THE MURDERS OF TUPAC AND THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. The true crime series, from Universal Cable Productions, will chronicle the dual police investigations into the controversial murders of two of the rap industry's most legendary players, Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace . The series is expected to air in the first quarter of 2018.

