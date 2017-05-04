Tupac Biopic 'All Eyez on Me': New Clip Shows Rapper's Soft Side
The stars of the upcoming Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me were on hand Sunday at the MTV Movie & TV Awards to introduce an exclusive clip from the film. The movie chronicles the rapper's rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist, actor, poet and activist, as well as his imprisonment and controversial time at Death Row Records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar '17
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC