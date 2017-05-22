Tupac and Biggie's O.G. Clothing Used...

Tupac and Biggie's O.G. Clothing Used for 'All Eyez on Me' Scenes

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

The actors playing Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. ﻿in " All Eyez on Me " should look pretty damn authentic 'cause they're wearing actual outfits the legendary rappers wore in real life. Sources close to production tell us ... April Walker -- who designed for Pac and Biggie in the '90s -- brought back some of her original wardrobe designs for filming the biopic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC