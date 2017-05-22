Tupac and Biggie's O.G. Clothing Used for 'All Eyez on Me' Scenes

The actors playing Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. ﻿in " All Eyez on Me " should look pretty damn authentic 'cause they're wearing actual outfits the legendary rappers wore in real life. Sources close to production tell us ... April Walker -- who designed for Pac and Biggie in the '90s -- brought back some of her original wardrobe designs for filming the biopic.

