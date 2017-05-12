Tupac and Biggie Smalls Murder Drama Unsolved Greenlit at USA Network

The cable network on Friday announced a formal series order for Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. The true crime series, which is envisioned as an anthology, will spend Season 1 chronicling "the dual police investigations into the controversial murders of two of the rap industry's most legendary players," per USA's official synopsis. Straight Outta Compton 's Marcc Rose and newcomer Wavyy Jonez play Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace aka Biggie Smalls, respectively.

