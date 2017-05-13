Treach Brings Tupac Onstage for Live ...

Treach Brings Tupac Onstage for Live Diss of 'Bitch Ass' Funkmaster Flex

13 hrs ago

Treach took a liquid shot for his homey, Tupac , then grabbed the mic, fired a verbal shot at Funkmaster Flex ... and invited his fans to join in on the diss. Naughty by Nature performed Friday night in Worcester, MA ... and frontman Treach told the crowd he had to defend Pac against Flex.

