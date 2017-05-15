Ticket Vendor Tablelist Sues Fyre Fes...

Ticket Vendor Tablelist Sues Fyre Festival Organizers to Recover Ticket Purchasersa Money

Suit alleges Fyre Festival organizers defrauded Tablelist into selling $3.5 million in tickets, then took the money and left the ticket sales platform responsible for customer chargebacks and refunds )--Today Tablelist - the ticket-sales service provider - filed a lawsuit against the organizers of the Fyre Festival to recover approximately $3.5 million in ticket sales so that the startup online ticketing and nightlife platform can refund the money to its customers.

