This Could Be Something B.I.G.

This Could Be Something B.I.G.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

During his tragically shortened career it wasn't uncommon for Biggie Smalls aka The Notorious BIG to record features with other artists. There was the "Real Love Remix" by Mary J. Blige, "Be Happy" by R.Kelly, and "This Time Around" by the King of Pop, wherein MJ harmonized as BIG extoled his decision to change up his flow; he "got rid on the Rottweiler's and put pit bulls by the door."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 21 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,965 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC