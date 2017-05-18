The Notorious B.I.G. Mural in Brookly...

The Notorious B.I.G. Mural in Brooklyn Will Be Destroyed by Landlord

The two-story mural depicting The Notorious B.I.G. on the side of a building on Bedford Avenue and Quincy in Bed-Stuy will be taken down. The artwork titled "King of NY" was created by Naoufal "Rocko" Alaoui and Scott "Zimer" Zimmerman and has attracted crowds since it went up in 2015.



