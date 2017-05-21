The Latest: Softer Miley Cyrus performs at Billboard Awards
Hosts Ludacris, left, and Vanessa Hudgens speak at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Miley Cyrus introduced a new version of her persona, the low-key, in love Miley, when she performed her new song "Malibu," at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.
