The Game Says Kendrick Lamar Will Be on Upcoming Album

The Game has revealed that fellow LA rapper Kendrick Lamar will be featured on his forthcoming album in an Instagram post shared Saturday night. Westside Story borrows the title of his second mixtape released back in 2004.

