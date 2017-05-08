T.I. Says Lonzo Ball Should Focus On Basketball ... Not Rap
T.I. has advice for Lonzo Ball when it comes to his brand new rap career ... PRESS PAUSE ... and focus on becoming an NBA star first. Ball just made his first foray into the rap world -- a freestyle over Drake 's "Free Smoke" -- and so far, the response has been pretty positive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar '17
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC