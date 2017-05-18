Stream Faith Evans and The Notorious ...

Stream Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G.'s New Album 'The King & I'

Read more: Billboard

Faith Evans is putting more music into the world from the late, great Notorious B.I.G. with their album of duets, The King & I . While Biggie hasn't had a release since the posthumous Duets: The Final Chapter in 2015, Evans is following up 2014's Incomparable.

Chicago, IL

