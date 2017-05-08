Steve McQueen to Direct Tupac Shakur Documentary
Oscar-winning director-producer Steve McQueen will direct a documentary about Tupac Shakur, Shakur Estate trustee Tom Whalley and Amaru Entertainment announced Tuesday. The authorized account of the late rapper's life will be produced by Nigel Sinclair's White Horse Pictures and Jayson Jackson .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|23 hr
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC