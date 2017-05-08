Steve McQueen to direct authorized Tupac Shakur documentary
In this combination photo, filmmaker Steve McQueen, left, appears at The London Critics Circle Awards, in London, on Feb. 2, 2014 and rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 1996. McQueen is set to direct a documentary about Shakur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|Mon
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC