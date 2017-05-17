Snoop Dogg Reveals His Favorite Rappers
Currently promoting his 15th studio album Neva Left , Snoop Dogg stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for his latest dive into the late night television circuit. Less than 24 hours after the release of the October London-assisted Neva Left track "Go On," the 45-year-old emcee stopped by Kimmel's show to perform the recently-unveiled strip club anthem "Trash Bags," announce a donation he plans to give to the hospital that saved the life of Jimmy Kimmel's newborn child and reveal the thee rappers he loves the most.
