Shaquille Oa Neal the sheriff?

12 hrs ago Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

Basketball giant and actor Shaquille O'Neal is getting very serious about law enforcement - he's planning to run for sheriff. The "Kazaam" star, who played for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, is currently a sports pundit on TV in America, but he has plans to take the law into his own hands in 2020.

