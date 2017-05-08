Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline New...

Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline New York Citya s The Meadows festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers will head to New York City this fall to headline The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, which will take place September 15-17 at Citi Field. Rap star Jay Z and alternative-rock act Gorillaz also will serve as headliners at the event.

