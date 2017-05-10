Rapping Teacher Featured In Popular I...

Rapping Teacher Featured In Popular Internet Video

17 hrs ago

A video on Instagram - posted by one of the early stars of hip-hop - features a Sioux Falls teacher rapping his math lesson to students. Rapper LL Cool J posted a video of Roosevelt High School teacher Luke Hannemann with the message, "I guess it's officially super safe to say hip hop is mainstream."

