Rappin' 4-Tay Arrested In Alleged Hom...

Rappin' 4-Tay Arrested In Alleged Home Invasion

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Local hop-hop star Rappin' 4-Tay, a.k.a. Anthony Forte, was arrested Wednesday in an alleged attempted home invasion in the Mission. Mission Local reports that Forte was identified by a witness on the unit block of Woodward Street, between Valencia and Mission Streets attempting to break into a home at 5:18 a.m. on May 10. Forte was then arrested on an outstanding warrant in another county after he was spotted nearby in the neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 21 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr '17 Prove it 11
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC