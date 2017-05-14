Rappin' 4-Tay Arrested In Alleged Home Invasion

Local hop-hop star Rappin' 4-Tay, a.k.a. Anthony Forte, was arrested Wednesday in an alleged attempted home invasion in the Mission. Mission Local reports that Forte was identified by a witness on the unit block of Woodward Street, between Valencia and Mission Streets attempting to break into a home at 5:18 a.m. on May 10. Forte was then arrested on an outstanding warrant in another county after he was spotted nearby in the neighborhood.

