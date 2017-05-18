Rappers freestyle kids' book 'Llama L...

Rappers freestyle kids' book 'Llama Llama,' parents can't get enough

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: USA Today

Ludacris, Migos and DJ Khaled are famous for their beats. The book is famous for its connection with kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway 5 hr Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 21 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC