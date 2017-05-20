Rapper T-Wayne Fires Back at Angry Fa...

Rapper T-Wayne Fires Back at Angry Fans of T-Pain/Lil Wayne Album

Wayne -- the Houston emcee best known for his track "Nasty Freestyle" -- says he's fed up with the backlash he's been getting since T-Pain and Lil Wayne 's famous collab album dropped. The rapper tells us fans of the " T-Wayne " album -- nearly 10 years in the making -- are pissed at him because they think he's trying to compare himself to the hip-hop legends.

