Rapper says give it up for education

18 hrs ago

Darryl McDaniels, of the 1980s hip hop band Run-D.M.C., visited Glen Meadow Middle School to rap, to bond with seventh- and eighth-graders and talk about the importance of education. McDaniels, who lives in Wayne, met Glen Meadow assistant principal Eric Kosek in 2002 and has since been drafted to speak every few years.

