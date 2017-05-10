Rapper Miistro Freeyo Has an Unusual ...

Rapper Miistro Freeyo Has an Unusual Accompanist: Himself

Read more: River Front Times

In the vibrant and diverse scene that is St. Louis hip-hop in the twenty-teens, it's hard to stand out, but Miistro Freeyo manages to do just that.It's still relatively uncommon to see rappers playing traditional instruments - especially while covering vocal duties at the same time - so the fact that Freeyo's performances feature him accompanying ... (more)

