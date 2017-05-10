Rap fans revel in Rolling Loud festiv...

Rap fans revel in Rolling Loud festival despite Miamia s heat

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Rap music fans streamed into Miami's Bayfront Park Friday for the start of the the third annual Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival, a sold-out, three-day show featuring Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar , Joey Bada$$ and Future on two stages. A few hundred people were on hand for the opening act, Chicago's own Kembe X, who started the show with a number that repeated "B**** you know I had the gas on me."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 21 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr '17 Prove it 11
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Mar '17 GOFIGURE 19
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC