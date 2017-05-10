Rap fans revel in Rolling Loud festival despite Miamia s heat

Rap music fans streamed into Miami's Bayfront Park Friday for the start of the the third annual Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival, a sold-out, three-day show featuring Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar , Joey Bada$$ and Future on two stages. A few hundred people were on hand for the opening act, Chicago's own Kembe X, who started the show with a number that repeated "B**** you know I had the gas on me."

