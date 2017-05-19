Rap Artist Uncle Murda in Luzerne Cou...

Rap Artist Uncle Murda in Luzerne County for 'Controversial' Concert

17 hrs ago

Rap and hip-hop artist Uncle Murda is in town -- drawing with him a packed crowd, as well as extra police presence around the Diamond City's downtown section. Uncle Murda, an internationally known rapper signed to Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's G-Unit Records, is slated to take the stage at Ali Baba Liquor Lounge on South Main Street later Friday evening.

Chicago, IL

