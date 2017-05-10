Old jail has become a gold mine for f...

Old jail has become a gold mine for filming

With a little movie magic, this long hallway at the old Douglas County Jail could be transformed for any number of filming scenes, Development Authority of Douglas County Project Manager Breezy Straton told Mayor Rochelle Robinson and other members of the city and county tourism industry Tuesday during a tour of the old jail. She said the main hallway gets rented out to movie makers to use for schools when filming while school is in session.

