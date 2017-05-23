Nicki Minaj confirms Nas dating rumor...

Nicki Minaj confirms Nas dating rumors, admits to 'sleepovers'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Nicki Minaj confirms Nas dating rumors, admits to 'sleepovers' Are Nicki Minaj and Nas dating? Minaj told Ellen DeGeneres she's 'celibate' on 'Ellen.' Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rPcdK8 Days after Nicki Minaj sparked dating gossip after sitting next to Drake at the Billboard Music Awards , she appeared on Ellen to chat about another one of her rumored beaus, Nas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC