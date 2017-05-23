Nicki Minaj confirms Nas dating rumors, admits to 'sleepovers' Are Nicki Minaj and Nas dating? Minaj told Ellen DeGeneres she's 'celibate' on 'Ellen.' Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rPcdK8 Days after Nicki Minaj sparked dating gossip after sitting next to Drake at the Billboard Music Awards , she appeared on Ellen to chat about another one of her rumored beaus, Nas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.