New Zealand campaign had concerns using Eminem-like song

The campaign manager for New Zealand's National Party said Wednesday she raised concerns during the 2014 election about using a song that sounded similar to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" but was told by industry experts it would be fine. Jo de Joux told the High Court in Wellington she was concerned that using the song "Eminem Esque" raised copyright issues for the party, and she was also worried that Eminem had been associated with hate speech.

