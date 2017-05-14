New writers museum narrates America's stories
New writers museum narrates America's stories Chicago site showcases broad ranges of literature with banners, timelines, placards and interactive games and activities Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2rfTibp Chicago - The American Writers Museum, seven years in the making, is an endeavor even the most daring author might shy from: How, on a single office building floor, do you tell the story of centuries of American language? The museum's curators wanted the broadest possible concept of writing, one that includes not just novels, memoirs and poetry, but screenplays, journalism, rap lyrics, advertising slogans and even stand-up comedy.
