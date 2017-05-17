More Conan At TBS

TBS and sister Turner network TNT plan to launch a total of six new series from stars such as Snoop Dogg, Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Moore. Talk-show veteran O'Brien's new four-year pact with TBS keeps him at the network where "Conan" debuted in November 2010 after his abrupt exit from "The Tonight Show" when NBC reinstated Jay Leno as host.

