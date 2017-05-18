Monaco football team get rapper 50 Ce...

Monaco football team get rapper 50 Cent to perform for 'excellent' season

Monaco's football team will get 50 Cent as reward for their "excellent" season. The club, who made it to the Champions League semis and are on the verge of sealing their first Ligue 1 title since the turn of the millennium, have hired the American rap star to perform in Monaco.

