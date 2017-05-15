MC Ren: Dr. Dre Ghostwrote Eazy E's "Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn"
By now, it's no secret some artists occasionally use ghost writers - they just do. The prolific Dr. Dre, who is partly responsible for the insurmountable success of N.W.A, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and his own solo career, has blossomed into one of rap's most legendary figures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC