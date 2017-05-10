Master P Honors His Mother & Others Who Never Gave Up On Their Kids With New Single 'Love You Momma'
No Limit Records bossman and Hip Hop mogul Master P is on track to set the summer ablaze with music from his forthcoming album Intelligent Hoodlum and now the 2017 ESSENCE Festival performer has something new just for the mothers. ESSENCE Festival 2017 single-night tickets & ticket packages are on sale now! For more info and the latest news, visit our Festival page here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC