Master P Honors His Mother & Others Who Never Gave Up On Their Kids With New Single 'Love You Momma'

18 hrs ago Read more: Essence Magazine

No Limit Records bossman and Hip Hop mogul Master P is on track to set the summer ablaze with music from his forthcoming album Intelligent Hoodlum and now the 2017 ESSENCE Festival performer has something new just for the mothers. ESSENCE Festival 2017 single-night tickets & ticket packages are on sale now! For more info and the latest news, visit our Festival page here .

