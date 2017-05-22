Lorde puts on karaoke show at Billboa...

Lorde puts on karaoke show at Billboard Awards

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The Kiwi pop star performed her hit Green Light at the Billboard Awards today, on a set imitating a cheap karaoke lounge. It had red lights, a dodgy looking couch, some unimpressed extras and an old TV presenting the lyrics while Lorde danced around the otherwise sombre-looking set with gusto.

