Logic Talks Race and His Dense, Intense, 70-Minute Rap Opus 'Everybody'

Over the phone from Southern California, Logic, the 27-year-old MC who's released two Gold albums for Def Jam without a radio hit to speak of, reads a list of topics discussed on his third, Everybody : "mental health, domestic violence, mass shootings, drug abuse, racism, indigenous peoples, anxiety, depression, suicide, happiness, money, education, upper and middle and lower class, fear, hate, acceptance, fame, religion, childhood, individuality, peace, love and positivity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.