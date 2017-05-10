Local rapper Rappin' 4-Tay arrested i...

Local rapper Rappin' 4-Tay arrested in SF Mission

Police confirmed the arrest of San Francisco rapper Anthony Forte , better known by his stage name, Rappin' 4-Tay, following a Mission Local reader's report that alleged Forte to be the suspect in an attempted home invasion on Wednesday morning. San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Robert Rueca said that police responded to a call at 5:18 a.m. on May 10 of "someone trying to break into someone's house on a unit block of Woodward Street," between Valencia and Mission streets at 14th Street.

