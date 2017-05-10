LIVE: Watch the California Roots Musi...

LIVE: Watch the California Roots Music & Arts Festival

13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

The California Roots Music & Arts Festival celebrates its eighth year with headliners Isla Vista-born reggae/rock band Rebelution , New York City-based hip-hop artist Nas , and Huntington Beach-based ska/hip-hop group Dirty Heads . Also at the top of the bill are festival favorites Soja, Iration, Nahko & Medicine for the People, Jurassic 5, Matisyahu, Stick Figure, Alborosie, Collie Buddz and, new this year, Thievery Corporation.

Chicago, IL

