Linkin Park recruits Snoop Dogg for fall tour dates
Linkin Park 's North American One More Light tour is already pretty hip-hop heavy, and now they've added a rap icon to the bill. Snoop Dogg will be Linkin Park's "special guest" for six West Coast dates this fall, running from October 14 in Seattle to October 22 in Los Angeles.
