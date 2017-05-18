Lil Durk Dubs Future "Modern Day 2Pac"
The legacy of Tupac Shakur might never be matched. But many rappers have drawn comparisons to the late West Coast icon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC