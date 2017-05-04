Liam Payne raps up his solo debut but...

Liam Payne raps up his solo debut but star fears Vanilla Ice...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

I can confirm the squeaky clean former One Direction star has gone all gangster and will spit lyrics as well as sing on his new release. The record, which is almost finished, has been heavily influenced by trap music, hip hop, electronic dance music and drum and bass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 21 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr '17 Prove it 11
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Mar '17 GOFIGURE 19
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC