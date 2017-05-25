Legendary MC Rakim, In His Own Words
Rakim's manager, Matthew D. Kemp, helped facilitate a query session with the MC, where he talked about rapping on the Rugrats soundtrack, the importance of Scarface to Southern rap, what it was like to work with Dr. Dre, his advice for raising kids and the origins of a very special Marly Marl mix of the bar-setting "My Melody."
