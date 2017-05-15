Krist Novoselic responds to fake photo of Kurt Cobain and The Notorious BIG
If you've been on social media recently, you may have seen a photo of Kurt Cobain and rapper The Notorious B.I.G. sitting in a van together. While the photo of the two late music icons, which has been shared on Instagram by model Cara Delevingne and rapper A$AP Ferg , is actually fake, Cobain's Nirvana band mate Krist Novoselic is having fun with the people who still think it's real.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC