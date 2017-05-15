Krist Novoselic responds to fake photo of Kurt Cobain and The Notorious BIG

If you've been on social media recently, you may have seen a photo of Kurt Cobain and rapper The Notorious B.I.G. sitting in a van together. While the photo of the two late music icons, which has been shared on Instagram by model Cara Delevingne and rapper A$AP Ferg , is actually fake, Cobain's Nirvana band mate Krist Novoselic is having fun with the people who still think it's real.

