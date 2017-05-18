Kool G Rap Will Never Include Rappers Who Use Ghostwriters In His Top 5
Younger artists and fans may be more forgiving of ghostwriting in Hip Hop , but it is still viewed as a cardinal sin by the OGs of the game. During an appearance on Shade 45's Sway in the Morning, the legendary Kool G Rap declared that no rapper who uses ghostwriters could be in the discussion of Hip Hop's best MCs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|Thu
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC