Kool G Rap on the Highly Technical Rap Style That Influenced Generations

Queens rhyme-stacker Kool G Rap has never been in the Top 40 - unless you count the boisterous two syllables of "Poison" sampled on the Bell Biv DeVoe New Jack Swing classic - but his rap style has an influence greater than any metric could show. Coming up with the Queens-based Juice Crew collective in the late Eighties alongside artists like Biz Markie, Roxanne ShantA© and Big Daddy Kane, G Rap was a technical stylist who practically solidified the toolbox of modern-day "lyrical" MCs: internal rhymes, repeating syllables and effortless cool.

