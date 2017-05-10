Judge Orders Corey "C-Murder" Miller ...

Judge Orders Corey "C-Murder" Miller To Pay Over $1.1 Million To Victim's Family

In 2009, Corey "C-Murder" Miller was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. The incident occurred in 2002 at Platinum Club in Harvey, La., when Miller's jammed gun rang off as a result of a brawl and fatally struck the teen.

